Central Trade Unions postpone nationwide strike to July 9 in view of ‘serious situation’ in country

The Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on Thursday evening deferred their proposed strike on May 20 to July 9 in light of the disturbing situation prevalent in the country presently following the India-Pakistan conflict.

The decision to defer the strike was taken at the meeting of the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations on Thursday, according to a statement.

The meeting also took note of the unfolding political developments in the country after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam killing 26 innocent people, and the response of the Indian Armed Forces in their combat strike actions.

An official release from the Unions said, "Considering the situation in the country, it has decided to defer the All India General Strike scheduled on 20 May 2025. CTUs have decided now to hold the All India General Strike on 9 July 2025."

The release alleged, "CTUs have noted with serious concern that even when the country is facing such a serious situation, the Government of India is aggressively pushing through the implementation of the labour codes, increasing working hours and curbing the trade union rights."

It called for continuing the campaign about the strike among people.