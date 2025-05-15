Cockroaches first: Unveiling Badrinath's ancient pre-meal ritual

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, the land of Gods, is globally famed for its ancient shrines and unique customs. But a little-known fact about the renowned Badrinath Dham reveals a truly surprising ritual: before the midday meal is offered to the deity, food is first given to cockroaches.
According to the local Purohits (priests) here, "This centuries-old temple tradition is based on the principle of satisfying all living beings before the Lord receives his 'Bhog'. The practice also includes offerings to cows and birds. Only after these creatures have been fed does Lord Narayan accept his 'Rajbhog', the royal meal."
In households across the nation, the sight of a cockroach typically triggers a wave of revulsion, leading to a swift application of pesticides and determined efforts to banish them from kitchens and homes. Yet, within the hallowed precincts of Bhuvai Kunth, the earthly Vaikuntha, lies a tradition that stands in stark contrast to this common reaction.
At the revered Badrinath Dham, an astonishing ritual takes place daily. Before the midday 'Rajbhog' – the royal meal offered to Lord Narayan himself – a portion of the sacred offering is first presented to cockroaches.
"This isn't about fondness for the creatures, but about a profound principle embedded in our ancient customs. It is believed that all living beings, no matter how humble, must be satisfied before the divine deity partakes of the meal," explained a temple insider.
In a custom that sets it apart, Badrinath Dham ensures that various creatures are fed daily before the main offering is made to Lord Narayan, the temple's Rawal revealed to the TNIE.
While the schedule of daily offerings (Bhog) to Lord Badri Vishal is elaborate, few outside the temple know about this specific pre-deity feeding.
"In the morning, Panchmeva Bhog is offered," the Rawal explained, outlining the daily routine. "After Abhishek, Baal Bhog is given, and Pind Prasad for ancestors is prepared."
He detailed the subsequent meals: "At noon, the Raj Bhog, which includes Saffron rice, lentil rice, and Laddus, is dedicated. In the evening, Milk rice is offered to Narayan."
The Rawal then revealed the temple's distinctive practice: "The crucial point is that before the midday Raj Bhog is offered to Narayan, offerings must first be made to cockroaches, cows, and birds."
Explaining the temple's unique pre-deity feeding ritual, former Dharmadhikari Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said, "Lord Narayan holds the feeling of satisfying all creatures in the world before accepting the Raj Bhog."
Uniyal detailed that rice is offered to cockroaches, known locally as "Jhodu Sangla," near Taptkund in Garud Kutir.
The tradition is believed to originate in the 8th century with Adi Guru Shankaracharya, who moved the Vishnu idol to a location where these cockroaches resided, leading to offerings being made to them alongside the deity ever since.