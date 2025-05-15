Cockroaches first: Unveiling Badrinath's ancient pre-meal ritual

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, the land of Gods, is globally famed for its ancient shrines and unique customs. But a little-known fact about the renowned Badrinath Dham reveals a truly surprising ritual: before the midday meal is offered to the deity, food is first given to cockroaches.

According to the local Purohits (priests) here, "This centuries-old temple tradition is based on the principle of satisfying all living beings before the Lord receives his 'Bhog'. The practice also includes offerings to cows and birds. Only after these creatures have been fed does Lord Narayan accept his 'Rajbhog', the royal meal."

In households across the nation, the sight of a cockroach typically triggers a wave of revulsion, leading to a swift application of pesticides and determined efforts to banish them from kitchens and homes. Yet, within the hallowed precincts of Bhuvai Kunth, the earthly Vaikuntha, lies a tradition that stands in stark contrast to this common reaction.

At the revered Badrinath Dham, an astonishing ritual takes place daily. Before the midday 'Rajbhog' – the royal meal offered to Lord Narayan himself – a portion of the sacred offering is first presented to cockroaches.