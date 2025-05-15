Congress stages protest as Rahul Gandhi stopped from entering Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was stopped by police while trying to enter the Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, where he was to interact with students of SC/ST, OBC and EBC under the party’s ‘Siksha Nyay Samvad’.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle was stopped outside the hostel by police personnel deployed at the site. While workers of the Congress staged a protest at the entrance gate, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha remained seated in his car for a considerable amount of time.

A verbal altercation broke out between district administration officials and Congress workers over the opening of the entrance gate to the Ambedkar Hostel. Officials informed that the venue had been shifted to the Town Hall citing security concerns. However, Congress leaders insisted on holding the programme at the originally planned venue.

As police personnel did not open the entrance gate, Rahul got down from his car and walked to the hostel where a large number of students were waiting for him. Later interacting with students, Rahul said, “Mujhe kayar samjha tha kya? Fire hun mein (Did they consider me a coward? I am like fire)”.

Initially he reached the District Town Hall, the venue shifted by the district administration. But later he decided to reach the Ambedkar Hostel where the programme was fixed earlier. This led to a chaotic situation in the divisional headquarters down.

Rahul alleged that the double engine government in Bihar and at the Centre has failed to deliver justice to SC/ST students. He demanded reservation for the students in private educational institutions and removal of 50 per reservation cap.