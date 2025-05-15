Delhi-bound AC sleeper bus catches fire in Lucknow, five burnt alive

LUCKNOW: Five people, including two children, were burnt alive when a moving sleeper AC bus caught fire on the outskirts of Lucknow early Thursday morning.
Around 80 passengers were onboard the Delhi-bound bus (UP17 AT 6372), which was coming from Bihar.
The incident took place around 5 a.m. on the Outer Ring Road, the Kisan Path, near Mohanlalganj. After being engulfed in flames, the bus continued to travel for at least one kilometre.
At the time of the tragedy, a total of 80 passengers were present onboard, most of whom were asleep when smoke suddenly began engulfing the bus.
The driver and the conductor of the bus fled the scene, abandoning the burning vehicle and leaving the passengers in utter chaos and panic.
An extra seat had been installed near the driver’s seat, which obstructed the way and made it difficult for passengers to get out. Several passengers fell and got trapped in the process.
According to local sources, residents alerted the police and fire brigade. By the time fire tenders arrived, the bus had been completely gutted.
The flames were so high they could be seen from over a kilometre away, sources said.
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
As officials entered the charred remains of the vehicle, they found five burnt bodies.
Police personnel and firemen had to break the windowpanes to rescue passengers. Those injured in the incident were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to police sources, initial investigations revealed that the emergency exit of the bus failed to open, causing passengers seated at the rear to become trapped in the flames.
The bus was carrying seven gas cylinders, each weighing five kilograms. Fortunately, none of the cylinders exploded.
According to survivors, the fire was triggered by a spark near the gear lever, and the driver jumped out of the vehicle without warning anyone.
Passengers seated at the front managed to escape, but those at the rear were trapped.
The identities of four of the five victims have been established. The deceased include Lakkhi Devi, 55; Soni, 26; Devraj, 3; and Sakshi Kumari, 2. The identity of the man who lost his life in the incident is yet to be ascertained.