Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

Security personnel undertake a cordon and search operation after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists, at Nader Tral area of Awantipora, in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, May 15, 2025
SRINAGAR: An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliatory action.

The exchange of fire is ongoing, and further details are awaited, an official told PTI.

