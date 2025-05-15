Ex-Union minister John Barla joins TMC, claims BJP did not allow him to work for tribals

KOLKATA: BJP leader and former Union minister John Barla joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, and claimed that the saffron party did not allow him to work for tribal people.

Barla, who was elected on a BJP ticket from Alipurduars in 2019 and served as Union minister of state for minority affairs, had expressed unhappiness after being denied a party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP replaced Barla with Manoj Tigga, the party's chief whip in the state assembly, as its candidate for Alipurduars, and the new candidate emerged victorious.