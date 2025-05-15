Filed in way that can be quashed later: MP HC criticises FIR against Vijay Shah's remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi

BHOPAL: Expressing displeasure over the FIR filed against Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah for calling Colonel Sofiya Qureshi the “sister of terrorists”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said it will monitor the police investigation into the matter.

Taking up the matter on priority, a day after the Manpur police in Indore Rural district registered a FIR against Shah under BNS Sections 152, 196(1)(b) and 197(1)(C) on the basis of the HC’s Wednesday order, the same division bench of the High Court in Jabalpur, observed on Thursday that the state has complied with the Court’s order and registered the FIR. But the FIR has been drawn in a manner so as to assist the suspect to be able to have the FIR quashed on a later date.

“The FIR has been registered in such a manner, leaving sufficient space open so that if it is challenged under erstwhile section 482 of CrPc (section 528 BNSS), the same may be quashed because it is deficient in material particulars of the actions which constitutes each of the specific offences. This is gross subterfuge on the part of the State. The FIR has been drawn in a manner so as to assist the suspect Vijay Shah to be able to have the FIR quashed on a later date,” the division bench comprising Justices Atul Sreedharan and Anuradha Shukla stated in the four-page order.

“The FIR is brief, having gone through the FIR in its entirety, there is not a single mention of the actions of the suspect, which would satisfy the ingredients of the offences which have been registered against him. At this juncture this Court desists from embarking on a journey to find out as to who was responsible in the chain of command of the state police for this clumsy attempt. This Court shall endeavour to find out the same in future proceedings,” the HC added.