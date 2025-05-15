Government will make every effort to bring back tourists to Kashmir: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu at Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu Thursday said the government would make every effort to bring back tourists to Kashmir, which has witnessed a decrease in footfall of visitors after last month's terror attack in Pahalgam.

He reviewed the functioning of the Srinagar airport which resumed operations on Wednesday following suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The union minister later interacted with the locals at the Polo View market in the heart of the Srinagar city.

"I wanted to visit places outside the airport as well. So, I went to the Polo View market and interacted with the locals. They are worried about the harm tourism has suffered. Tourism has ebbed after the incident (Pahalgam attack) and we have to work to revive it," Naidu told reporters here.

He said tourism in Kashmir had witnessed a boom in the past five years whih could be figured from the arrivals at the Srinagar airport.