India ramps up push to list LeT-linked group TRF as UN-designated terror outfit

India has intensified efforts at the United Nations to designate The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a UN-listed terrorist organization. An Indian delegation held high-level meetings in New York with officials from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

TRF had claimed responsibility for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. In response, India launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This is the first time since Operation Sindoor that New Delhi has raised TRF with the UN and its anti-terror bodies.

The Indian technical team met with the Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee, as well as other partner countries. According to sources, they also held talks with Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov (UNOCT) and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman (CTED).

In a joint readout provided to PTI, the UN officials expressed condolences over the Pahalgam attack and highlighted ongoing collaboration with India to implement Security Council counter-terrorism resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.