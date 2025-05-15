Jaishankar talks to Afghan counterpart, appreciates his condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: In the highest-level contact so far with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Jaishankar also welcomed his strong rejection of false reports aimed at creating distrust between India and Afghanistan.

During the conversation, Jaishankar also expressed deep appreciation for Muttaqi’s condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted Indian security personnel.

“Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports,” the minister said in a statement, reaffirming the importance of maintaining trust and mutual respect between the two nations.

Jaishankar further underlined India’s traditional friendship with the Afghan people and reiterated New Delhi’s continued support for their development needs. The two leaders discussed ways to take bilateral cooperation forward, signaling a cautious but meaningful engagement amid complex regional dynamics.

This marks the highest-level engagement between India and the Taliban regime since its return to power in August 2021, reflecting New Delhi’s evolving approach to deal with the country.