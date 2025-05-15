Madhya Pradesh: Suspended sentence and wedding bells for rape convict after he agrees to marry the victim

A man convicted of rape on the false promise of marriage had his sentence suspended by the Supreme Court after he agreed to marry the victim.
After suspending his sentence, the apex court directed the sessions court concerned to release the man on bail, "subject to any conditions it deems appropriate to impose."
The man became acquainted with the woman via Facebook. Subsequently, they entered into a relationship. They had physical relations several times. And each time, it has been alleged, he assured her that he would marry her. Later he refused to keep his word claiming that his mother is opposed to their marriage.
A trial court convicted him in September 2024. He was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape and 2 years for cheating.
He moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court which rejected his application under Section 389(1) of the CrPC for suspension of sentence.
Following this, he approached the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, after suspending the sentence of the man, asked the couple to exchange flowers inside the courtroom, according to the Bar and Bench.
"We met the parties in-chamber in the lunch session. The parties have both unequivocally expressed their desire to marry each other," the Court said before urging the man to propose to the woman.
While suspending the sentence of the man, the Court said,
"They (rape accused and victim) are willing to marry each other. The details of the marriage shall be worked out by the respective parents. We hope that the marriage takes place as expeditiously as possible. In such circumstances, we suspend the sentence and release the petitioner...today the petitioner appeared before this court pursuant a direction dated 6/5/2025. He shall return to jail and will be produced before the concerned sessions court as early as possible."
The court adjourned the matter to July 25, the Bar and Bench report said.