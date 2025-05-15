Madhya Pradesh: Suspended sentence and wedding bells for rape convict after he agrees to marry the victim

A man convicted of rape on the false promise of marriage had his sentence suspended by the Supreme Court after he agreed to marry the victim.

After suspending his sentence, the apex court directed the sessions court concerned to release the man on bail, "subject to any conditions it deems appropriate to impose."

The man became acquainted with the woman via Facebook. Subsequently, they entered into a relationship. They had physical relations several times. And each time, it has been alleged, he assured her that he would marry her. Later he refused to keep his word claiming that his mother is opposed to their marriage.

A trial court convicted him in September 2024. He was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for rape and 2 years for cheating.

He moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court which rejected his application under Section 389(1) of the CrPC for suspension of sentence.