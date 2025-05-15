New form of censorship and harassment': Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan denies allegations by women's panel

CHANDIGARH: Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science at Ashoka University in Sonipat, has denied the allegations leveled against him by the Haryana State Commission for Women.

In a statement, he said, “The Haryana State Commission for Women issued summons to me on May 12, 2025, in relation to certain posts made by me on social media. My lawyers have submitted a detailed reply to these summons and represented me before the Commission today, May 14, 2025.

The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter.”

He said, “The Women’s Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fail to explain how my post violates any rights of, or laws protecting, women.

Contrary to the allegations, my post appreciated the fact that the armed forces chose Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for a press conference, highlighting that the dream of our Republic’s founders—of an India united in its diversity—remains very much alive.”