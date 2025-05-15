New form of censorship and harassment': Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan denies allegations by women's panel

CHANDIGARH: Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science at Ashoka University in Sonipat, has denied the allegations leveled against him by the Haryana State Commission for Women.
In a statement, he said, “The Haryana State Commission for Women issued summons to me on May 12, 2025, in relation to certain posts made by me on social media. My lawyers have submitted a detailed reply to these summons and represented me before the Commission today, May 14, 2025.
The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter.”
He said, “The Women’s Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fail to explain how my post violates any rights of, or laws protecting, women.
Contrary to the allegations, my post appreciated the fact that the armed forces chose Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for a press conference, highlighting that the dream of our Republic’s founders—of an India united in its diversity—remains very much alive.”
Further addressing the issue, Mahmudabad said, “I even applauded members of the right wing who supported Colonel Qureshi and invited them to extend the same attitude toward ordinary Indian Muslims who face demonisation and persecution on a daily basis. If anything, my entire comment was focused on safeguarding the lives of both citizens and soldiers.
There is nothing remotely misogynistic or anti-women in my statements. I have consistently used my academic training and public voice to advocate for peace, especially in light of the high cost of war.”
“Simply put, I exercised my fundamental right to freedom of thought and speech to promote peace and harmony and to commend the Indian armed forces for their resolute actions, while criticizing those who spread hatred and seek to destabilize India.
I am surprised that the Women’s Commission, by overreaching its jurisdiction, has so thoroughly misread and misunderstood my posts that their meaning has been inverted.
This represents a new form of censorship and harassment, inventing issues where there are none. I have faith in the legal process and trust that my fundamental, constitutional, and statutory rights will be protected.”
The controversy began after Mahmudabad commented on the Indian armed forces' decision to have Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh address a press conference.
The Haryana State Commission for Women issued him a summons on May 12, 2025, alleging that his remarks were objectionable and potentially violative of women's rights or dignity.