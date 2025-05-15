Patna Diary: RJD chief eldest son to serve at border?

RJD chief eldest son to serve at border?

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is known for making ripples in almost every field barring one – politics. Known as a devout ‘bhakt’ of Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, Tej Pratap raised several eyebrows along Patna roads after he was spotted furiously cycling down the streets, while sporting the attire of a professional cyclist. However, this time around, Tej Pratap appeared in the attire of a commercial pilot, posting a photograph of the same on social media next to his pilot’s license, as he offered to serve the country at the border amid escalations between India and Pakistan.

Congress launches QR code for ticket seekers

The grand old party is not lagging behind when it comes to integrating tech in its affairs. The party has asked ticket seekers for upcoming Bihar elections to submit their application forms online. A QR code has been circulated; a quick scan would take aspirants to a link where they can submit their applications. State chief Rajesh Ram said all those seeking a party ticket in the Bihar polls must apply through this system, put in place to streamline the procedure. However, they must fulfil certain criteria before they are shortlisted for the entry round. The BJP, too, has tagged a QR code on its posters that are emerging along roads of the state capital.

RJD’s special session demand sparks row

Tejashwi Yadav’s demand to convene a special session of Parliament following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan has sparked a political row. Assailing Tejashwi, ruling BJP and JD(U) said that Parliament would convene soon and there was no need for a special session. BJP-JD(U) insisted that Tejashwi should express his gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces, instead of asking for special session to question the government. The RJD leader had earlier said the Centre should reveal date-wise data since the Pahalgam attack to the ceasefire and take the country into confidence.

