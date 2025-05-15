Physically challenged man killed after confronting intruders in disabled coach in Gujarat; two arrested

AHMEDABAD: A 35-year-old disabled man was thrown off a moving train near Jamnagar after confronting two intruders who has unlawfully entered a coach reserved for disabled passengers.

The victim, identified as Hitesh Mistry of Vadodara, was returning home from Porbandar on Tuesday night, accompanied by a disabled friend with the Saurashtra Express.

According to Jamnagar railway police, the altercation unfolded between Porbandar and Jamnagar when the duo, identified as Haji Ayyub Kachhiya and Saddam Kasam, entered the specially designated coach.

When Mistry objected to their presence, a heated argument broke out. The confrontation quickly escalated as the accused reportedly assaulted Mistry and, moments later, pushed him off the moving train before it reached Hapa station. As the violence erupted, Mistry's friend, also a disabled passenger, got down at Jamnagar station to seek help. However, unable to find a police official before the train resumed its journey, he was forced to re-board another compartment.

Upon reaching Hapa, he rushed back to the special coach only to find Mistry and the two men missing. Alarmed, he alerted railway police at Hapa and filed a formal complaint. A few hours later, on Wednesday morning, Mistry’s body was found under the Gulabnagar railway over-bridge near Jamnagar city.

While the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, authorities acted swiftly. By Thursday, police had arrested Haji Ayyub Kachhiya. Inspector Bharti Vegda confirmed the sequence of events and described the assault as brutal.