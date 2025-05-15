PM Modi to visit Bihar on May 30, inaugurate mega infra projects

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that the PM will lay the foundation stone for Patna-Sasaram four-lane road to provide better connectivity to the people of Shahabad region. He will also inaugurate the new terminal of Patna airport, which is complete.

The PM is also expected to announce some mega development projects for the state. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the NDA could not fare well and lost important seats like Ara, Buxar and Karakat.

The Opposition INDIA bloc wrested all the three seats from the ruling NDA in the previous Lok Sabha election.

Last month, PM Modi visited Madhubani district from where he issued a stern warning to cross-border terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Rahul Gandhi to launch ‘Nyay Samvad’ on May 15

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Darbhanga on May 15 to launch ‘Siksha Nyay Yatra’ or ‘Nyay Samvad’. This will be his fourth visit to the state in the past five months.