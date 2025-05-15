Punjab Police busts drug racket in Sangrur Jail; arrest DSP Gurpreet Singh, 18 others

CHANDIGARH: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police has busted a well-organised drug smuggling racket operating from Sangrur Jail and arrested the jail’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) for his alleged involvement.
Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) Gurpreet Singh, who was posted at Sangrur Jail, for his alleged involvement in a drug smuggling racket operating from within the prison.
“Acting on credible intelligence, a raid inside Sangrur Jail led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones, four smartwatches, 50 grams of opium, 12 grams of heroin, and other contraband items. Preliminary investigation has also revealed the involvement of a Class-IV employee, identified as Parshant, who played a role in facilitating the smuggling activities,” Yadav said.
He added that further investigation, tracing both backward and forward linkages, resulted in the arrest of Amritsar-based drug smuggler Manpreet Singh, an associate of inmate Gurvinder Singh, currently lodged in Sangrur Jail. Police recovered 4 kg of heroin, Rs 5.5 lakh in drug money, and a 9mm Glock pistol with two live cartridges from Manpreet’s possession.
The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests and disclosures are expected, said DGP Gaurav Yadav, reaffirming that no individual, regardless of rank or position, will be spared if found involved in illegal activities.
Sharing additional details, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said the preliminary probe has revealed that DSP Gurpreet Singh was actively involved in smuggling drugs and mobile phones into the jail.
The investigation also found that the accused officer had received Rs 40,000 in cash from a relative of inmate Gurchet, and Rs 26,000 was transferred to his wife’s account via UPI to facilitate the entry of 25 grams of heroin and two mobile phones into the prison premises.
Of the 25 grams of heroin smuggled into Sangrur Jail, 12 grams were recovered from an inmate identified as Ravi, who was allegedly selling the drugs to other prisoners under the direction of inmate Gurchet, according to SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal.
He said a total of 19 individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the racket. The accused include DSP Gurpreet Singh, jail employee Parshant, drug smuggler Manpreet Singh, inmate Gurchet’s mother Banto alias Banso, and 15 inmates identified as Gurvinder Singh, Lovejeet Singh, Sikander Singh, Pargat Singh, Sultan Singh, Aman Kumar, Ajay, Harpreet Singh of Ludhiana, Rishipal, Harpreet Singh of Dhuri, Munna, Gur Raj Singh, Raghvir Singh, Gurchet Singh, and Rajiv Kaushal alias Gaggu.
Chahal said further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case and to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network. He added that more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.
A case has been registered under Sections 18, 21, 29, and 27A of the NDPS Act, Section 52-A of the Prisons Act, and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City-1, Sangrur. Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been added to the case.