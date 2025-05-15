Punjab Police busts drug racket in Sangrur Jail; arrest DSP Gurpreet Singh, 18 others

CHANDIGARH: In a major crackdown, Punjab Police has busted a well-organised drug smuggling racket operating from Sangrur Jail and arrested the jail’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) for his alleged involvement.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security) Gurpreet Singh, who was posted at Sangrur Jail, for his alleged involvement in a drug smuggling racket operating from within the prison.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a raid inside Sangrur Jail led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones, four smartwatches, 50 grams of opium, 12 grams of heroin, and other contraband items. Preliminary investigation has also revealed the involvement of a Class-IV employee, identified as Parshant, who played a role in facilitating the smuggling activities,” Yadav said.

He added that further investigation, tracing both backward and forward linkages, resulted in the arrest of Amritsar-based drug smuggler Manpreet Singh, an associate of inmate Gurvinder Singh, currently lodged in Sangrur Jail. Police recovered 4 kg of heroin, Rs 5.5 lakh in drug money, and a 9mm Glock pistol with two live cartridges from Manpreet’s possession.

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests and disclosures are expected, said DGP Gaurav Yadav, reaffirming that no individual, regardless of rank or position, will be spared if found involved in illegal activities.

Sharing additional details, Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said the preliminary probe has revealed that DSP Gurpreet Singh was actively involved in smuggling drugs and mobile phones into the jail.