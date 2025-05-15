Railways to use AI-enabled Distributed Acoustic Sensing to prevent elephants being hit by trains

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways is now employing an Artificial Intelligence-enabled Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) system to prevent and detect the intrusion of wildlife, particularly elephants, onto railway tracks in various regions.

The system simultaneously alerts loco pilots, station masters, and the control room about the movement of elephants on or near the tracks, enabling preventive action to avoid collisions.

Currently, according to an official source from the Ministry of Railways, the DAS is being deployed over 141 route kilometres at critical and vulnerable locations identified by the forest department under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

It is being used as an effective intrusion detection system for elephant protection. As a result of this AI-enabled DAS technology, the Ministry claimed on Thursday that elephant deaths caused by collisions with trains have decreased from 26 in 2013 to just 12 in 2024, registering a reduction of more than 50%.