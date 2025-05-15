Sudanese student stabbed to death, another injured near Punjab university, six who fled to Himachal arrested

CHANDIGARH: A 25-year-old Sudanese student was stabbed to death and another injured during a violent altercation in a residential area near Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara early on Thursday.

All six accused have been apprehended.

The incident took place shortly before 4 am in the Green Valley locality near Law Gate, in Maheru village, a residential hub for international students, mainly those from African nations.

According to the FIR registered at Satnampura Police Station, based on the statement of the injured student Ahmed Mohammad Nour Ahmed Hussen, he and Mohammad Wada Bala Yousuf Ahmed were returning from morning prayers, accompanied by two Sudanese girl students, when they were stopped by a group of youths.

He alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol and started harassing the girls and demanded their phone numbers.

"I tried to stop them, but they started fighting with us. Two of them had knives, and they started stabbing both of us on the left side of the chest," he said in his statement to the police.

He stated that, upon hearing their cries for help, a man identified as Prabhat Dubey intervened, causing the attackers to run away. Dubey then rushed them to Johal Hospital in Jalandhar, where doctors declared Mohammad Wada Bala Yousuf Ahmed dead.