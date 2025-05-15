Suspicious drone found near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, BSF inspects site

JAIPUR: A suspicious drone-like object was found near the India-Pakistan border in Anupgarh, Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan, on Thursday morning, triggering anxiety and a security alert.
Shaped like a miniature airplane and fitted with cameras, the object was spotted by villagers around 8:30 am in border village 12A of Anupgarh subdivision on land owned by the Forest Department.
Upon spotting the unusual object, locals immediately informed the village sarpanch. The news spread quickly, drawing a crowd to the site. However, villagers showed restraint and alerted the police, avoiding any mishandling.
Following the alert, Anupgarh SHO Ishwar Prasad Jangid reached the spot with his team to assess the situation. A team from the Border Security Force (BSF) also arrived soon after. The area was cordoned off with a 500-meter security perimeter, and locals were advised to stay clear of the site.
SHO Jangid told reporters that an investigation is underway to determine the origin and purpose of the drone.
“We are yet to ascertain whether it came from across the border or was launched by our own forces during any exercise. Until the probe is complete, we cannot confirm whether it has any Pakistani link,” he said, adding that the matter is being treated with utmost sensitivity from a national security perspective.
Meanwhile in Jaipur, the BJP carried out a Tiranga Yatra from Albert Hall to Badi Chaupad, marking the success of Operation Sindoor and honoring the Indian armed forces. The event witnessed participation from Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, and several senior party leaders.
The rally received a warm welcome from the minority community at Jama Masjid as it passed through the city. Addressing the gathering at Badi Chaupad, BJP State President Madan Rathore made bold claims about the operation.
“Our army penetrated 500 kilometers inside Pakistan and struck beyond Rawalpindi. They (Pakistan) could only respond with fireworks. I visited Phalodi, where one of their missiles landed but they couldn’t do much,” he said.
Earlier, speaking at Albert Hall, CM Bhajanlal Sharma remarked, “After the Pahalgam incident, there was a wave of anger across the country. Our soldiers calmed that sentiment by striking at terrorist bases across the border. This is a new era.”