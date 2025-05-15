Suspicious drone found near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, BSF inspects site

JAIPUR: A suspicious drone-like object was found near the India-Pakistan border in Anupgarh, Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan, on Thursday morning, triggering anxiety and a security alert.

Shaped like a miniature airplane and fitted with cameras, the object was spotted by villagers around 8:30 am in border village 12A of Anupgarh subdivision on land owned by the Forest Department.

Upon spotting the unusual object, locals immediately informed the village sarpanch. The news spread quickly, drawing a crowd to the site. However, villagers showed restraint and alerted the police, avoiding any mishandling.

Following the alert, Anupgarh SHO Ishwar Prasad Jangid reached the spot with his team to assess the situation. A team from the Border Security Force (BSF) also arrived soon after. The area was cordoned off with a 500-meter security perimeter, and locals were advised to stay clear of the site.

SHO Jangid told reporters that an investigation is underway to determine the origin and purpose of the drone.

“We are yet to ascertain whether it came from across the border or was launched by our own forces during any exercise. Until the probe is complete, we cannot confirm whether it has any Pakistani link,” he said, adding that the matter is being treated with utmost sensitivity from a national security perspective.