Three JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Three JeM terrorists were killed in a gunfight that erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.
The operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliatory action.
The exchange of fire is ongoing, and further details are awaited, an official told PTI.
Search operation underway in Reasi
Security forces launched a search operation following reports of suspected movement in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.
Acting on information that a woman spotted two suspected persons in Bhaga area of the district Wednesday night, a joint search operation was launched in the forest belt, they said.
The operation is being carried out by the a joint team security forces with aerial support, they said.
Authorities are conducting thorough security measures to ensure the area's safety.
(With inputs from PTI)