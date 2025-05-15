Three JeM militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Three JeM terrorists were killed in a gunfight that erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A police official said that security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Nader Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The operation escalated into a gunfight when the terrorists opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliatory action.

The exchange of fire is ongoing, and further details are awaited, an official told PTI.