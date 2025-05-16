27 dead in Amritsar hooch tragedy; Congress MP, AAP MLA slam Punjab government

CHANDIGARH: As the death toll in the Amritsar hooch tragedy rises to 27, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has demanded an inquiry by a sitting Punjab and Haryana High Court judge. He alleged a dangerous collusion between drug cartels, certain senior police officials, and Punjab government authorities.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh also slammed his own government, alleging that those involved in the illicit liquor trade had become “a part of the regime and are running the show.”

Aujla stated that the Punjab government's ‘war on drugs’ has no connection with ground reality, arguing that if it did, such a tragedy wouldn't have occurred. He pointed out that in 2020, 120 deaths were reported due to spurious liquor in Amritsar, Batala, and Tarn Taran.

After that, in March 2024, 20 people died due to spurious liquor in Sangrur. "No one knows what was done to the culprits and that is why people have no fear of the law, now it has happened again in my constituency," he said.