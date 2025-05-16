Athlete fights off crocodile attack, escapes with severe injuries in Agra

LUCKNOW: Defying the deadly jaws of death, an 18-year-old national-level athlete had a providential escape when he was attacked by a crocodile while bathing in the Chambal River in Agra.
Athlete Karan Kumar, a resident of Agra, fought back bravely and broke free from the jaws of the animal, which tore off pieces of flesh from his hand and leg.
Karan is currently recovering in a hospital in Agra, and his condition is stated to be stable.
According to family sources, Karan had gone to bathe at Kainjra Ghat along the Chambal River around 9 am on 13 May. While taking a dip in the river, a crocodile suddenly attacked him from behind, biting his leg and causing severe pain and bleeding.
As the crocodile’s sharp teeth dug deep into his leg, a petrified Karan screamed for help. Those on the shore began shouting, but no one could muster the courage to approach the victim. The crocodile then bit his hand, tearing away a chunk of flesh.
The family further shared that despite the pain, Karan turned towards the crocodile and began kicking and punching it with all his strength. He kept hitting the crocodile's mouth with his right hand for 2–3 minutes, following which the grip of the animal loosened slightly.
This allowed Karan to pull his hand out of the crocodile’s jaws and swim back to the riverbank quickly. Local villagers present at the ghat rushed him to a nearby medical shop for an injection, after which his father and brother brought him to Agra for treatment.
“Karan suffered injuries to his hand, leg, and head. The crocodile had bitten into his flesh, and he lost a considerable amount of blood during the attack,” said father Dara Singh, adding that the doctors had said his condition was stable.
According to the family, Karan is a national-level runner. In 2023, he won two gold medals in 400-metre races held at Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra. Due to his recent injuries, doctors have advised him to rest before resuming practice.
Karan’s father, Dara Singh, is a farmer. The family survives on farming. His elder brother, Kamlesh, is an Agniveer aspirant, and his younger brother, Arjun, is a student.
According to forest authorities in Agra, there are 742 crocodiles in the Chambal River, which is 80 km from Agra. Some of these crocodiles are as long as 17 feet.