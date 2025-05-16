Athlete fights off crocodile attack, escapes with severe injuries in Agra

LUCKNOW: Defying the deadly jaws of death, an 18-year-old national-level athlete had a providential escape when he was attacked by a crocodile while bathing in the Chambal River in Agra.

Athlete Karan Kumar, a resident of Agra, fought back bravely and broke free from the jaws of the animal, which tore off pieces of flesh from his hand and leg.

Karan is currently recovering in a hospital in Agra, and his condition is stated to be stable.

According to family sources, Karan had gone to bathe at Kainjra Ghat along the Chambal River around 9 am on 13 May. While taking a dip in the river, a crocodile suddenly attacked him from behind, biting his leg and causing severe pain and bleeding.

As the crocodile’s sharp teeth dug deep into his leg, a petrified Karan screamed for help. Those on the shore began shouting, but no one could muster the courage to approach the victim. The crocodile then bit his hand, tearing away a chunk of flesh.