Bangladeshi national arrested in Bodh Gaya; fake Aadhar card, documents recovered

PATNA: A Bangladesh national identified as Pawan Kranti Barua (62) was arrested in Bihar’s Gaya district for staying in Indian territory without a valid visa, police said on May 15.

He was staying in Buddha International Welfare Mission (Sleeping Buddha Monastery) as a Buddhist monk for the past 15 days.

Police recovered a fake Aadhaar card and other documents from his possession. Barua, a native of Kath Khali police station limits in Bangladesh, had entered Indian territory without a visa.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Bodh Gaya police station, said that Barua was trying to hide himself during the verification of monks staying in the Buddha International Welfare Mission on Wednesday.

On suspicion, he was detained at the police station for interrogation.

Initially, he tried to mislead police by revealing his identity as Prafull Chakma, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. He also produced his Aadhar Card issued from Arunachal Pradesh. However, during verification, the Aadhaar card was found to be fake.

He was immediately arrested for staying in Indian territory without a valid visa, SHO said. On Thursday, he was produced before the chief judicial magistrate in Bodh Gaya who remanded him in 14-day judicial custody at Gaya Central Jail.