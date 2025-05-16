Centre appoints legal team led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to deal with NIA case against Tahawwur Rana

It further stated, “This team will oversee the trial and all related proceedings concerning the NIA case before the Special Courts in Delhi, the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India.”

In the notification, the MHA added that the appointed law officers’ tenure “will extend for three years from the publication date of this notification or until the completion of the trial, whichever occurs first”, under the terms and conditions outlined in the Department of Legal Affairs’ notification.

On May 9, Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was presented before the Patiala House Court from NIA remand a day earlier than the scheduled date due to security concerns, and the Special Court has ordered his judicial custody until June 6, 2025.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month in connection with his alleged role in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.