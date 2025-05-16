CJI says ‘everybody wants name in newspapers’ as SC junks fresh pleas against Waqf Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a couple of fresh petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, with Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai remarking, “Everybody wants his name to be in the newspapers.”

A bench comprising CJI Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said it would take up the matter already listed for hearing on May 20. When one of the fresh petitions was mentioned, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, objected to it, saying there could not be an “endless stream” of pleas challenging the Act.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that he had filed the petition on 8 April and had removed the defects pointed out by the apex court registry on 15 April, but the plea had not yet been listed for hearing.

“Everybody wants his name to be in the newspapers,” the CJI observed. When the lawyer requested that his plea be tagged along with the pending petitions, the bench said, “We will decide that matter.”

The bench promptly dismissed the petition. Another similar plea brought up later was also summarily rejected with the remark, “Dismissed.”