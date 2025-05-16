CRPF officer killed, three injured as lightning strikes during anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a tragic turn of events, a CRPF officer lost his life after being struck by lightning during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Thursday while it was raining heavily.

The officer, M Prabo Singh (46), a second-in-command of the 26th battalion, was seriously injured in the lightning strike and later died during treatment on Friday at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. He had recently been posted in Jharkhand and was a resident of Manipur.

Three other personnel were critically injured in the same incident. They include CRPF Assistant Commandant Subir Mandal and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors from the Jharkhand Jaguar force, Sudesh and Chandlal Hansda. All four were part of a joint team of CRPF and Jharkhand Police on an operation in the Maoist-affected Baliva forests of Chaibasa.

Sources said the lightning struck while the team was moving through the area. After hearing their screams, nearby personnel rushed to help and found the injured officers on the ground. They were first taken to the hospital in Paralakhemundi, and later, those in critical condition were shifted to MKCG Hospital.

Locals reported that the forest is a known hideout for Maoist commanders, and thousands of IEDs have been planted in the region to prevent the entry of security forces. Since the operation began in November 2022, six security personnel have died, and 20 others have been seriously injured in blast-related incidents. Nearly 22 civilians have also lost their lives due to IED explosions in the region.

Despite the dangers, police officials said that the joint forces are continuing their mission and have already established several temporary camps in Maoist-controlled areas. The operation was launched after intelligence reports suggested that senior Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra and Patiram Majhi alias Anal Da, are hiding in the strategically important Kolhan forest area.

