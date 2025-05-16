Governors' approval of bills was delayed in 2024 for many states, says think tank report

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing debate following the Supreme Court’s recent verdict in the Tamil Nadu case setting a deadline for granting assent to bills, the think tank PRS Legislative Research on Thursday released its report highlighting significant variations in the time governors took to give assent to bills in 2024.

The report noted that around 18 per cent of bills across states took over three months to receive final clearance. In its report, PRS Legislative Research stated, “In 2024, state legislatures passed more than 500 Bills and scrutinised their state budgets, cumulatively worth about Rs 58 lakh crore.”

After analysing the functioning of 31 state legislatures in 2024, PRS found that assemblies sat for an average of 20 days, amounting to approximately 100 hours in total. “And during these days passed more than 500 Bills and the budgets worth Rs 58 lakh crore,” the report said.

It added that Odisha held the highest number of sitting days at 42, followed by Kerala with 38 and West Bengal with 36. In contrast, Manipur which is under President's Rule, met for only 14 days, Nagaland for six, Sikkim for eight, and Arunachal Pradesh for 16.

“As the Constitution mandates legislature to meet at least once in six months, only eleven states met this requirement through short sessions that lasted for one or two days,” the report stated.