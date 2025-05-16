Nation

India-Pak tensions: An additional Rs 50,000 crore allocation for defence mulled

The approval for the increased allocation for defence will be sought in the Parliament's Winter Session.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India, the country's defence budget is likely to get a boost of Rs 50,000 crore, reports citing "government sources" announced on Friday.

The increased budget is supposed to be used for research and development, besides the purchase of weapons and ammunition.

The approval for the increased allocation for defence will be sought in the Parliament's Winter Session.

A record Rs 6.81 lakh crore had been set aside for the armed forces in the 2025/26 budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This year's allocation was already a significant 9.2 per cent increase from the Rs 6.22 lakh crore in 2024/25, according to the NDTV.

The additional allocation for defence is being mulled amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

India retaliated with Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

