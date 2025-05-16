India reaches out to Afghan foreign minister

NEW DELHI: In the highest contact with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.

Jaishankar also expressed deep appreciation for Muttaqi’s condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which targeted Indian security personnel.

“Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports,” he said, reaffirming importance of maintaining trust and mutual respect between the two nations.

Jaishankar further underlined India’s traditional friendship with the Afghan people and reiterated New Delhi’s continued support for their development needs.