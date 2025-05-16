India to send multi-party delegations abroad to rally global support against terrorism

NEW DELHI: The NDA government is launching a major diplomatic campaign against terrorism, sending multi-party delegations abroad to present India’s stance on Pakistan-based terror groups following the launch of Operation Sindoor.

As part of the initiative, MPs from both NDA and key Opposition parties will visit five to six countries, including the US, UK, and Islamic nations, to engage with top officials and build international support.

These delegations will engage with heads of state and senior officials in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and several Islamic nations. The objective is to present India’s rationale behind launching Operation Sindoor and to consolidate international support against terrorism sponsored from across the border.

According to a senior government source on Friday, a multiparty delegation of MPs, including those from NDA allies and prominent Opposition leaders, is being constituted. These MPs will be thoroughly briefed and provided with documents and evidence detailing Pakistan’s involvement in terror activities against India. This marks a significant and unprecedented diplomatic outreach by the Indian government on the global stage.

Notable Opposition figures expected to be part of these delegations include Shashi Tharoor, who may lead a team of MPs to the UK and US; Asaduddin Owaisi, who has strongly condemned Pakistan for fostering terrorism in India following the Pahalgam terror attack, and is likely to be part of the delegation to Saudi Arabia and Qatar; and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who has vocally criticised Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups and has expressed full support for Operation Sindoor, cutting across party lines.