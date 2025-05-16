Indian Coast Guard rescues six crew members from sinking vessel off Mangalore coast

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued six crew members of the cargo vessel MSV Salamath, which sank in the early hours of 14 May, approximately 60-70 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore.

The ICG in its statement on Friday said, “At 12.15 PM on Wednesday, they received a distress alert from MT Epic Susui, a transiting vessel, reporting the sighting of a small boat adrift with six survivors onboard, approximately 52 nautical miles off the coast of Surathkal, Karnataka.”

The ICG Ship Vikram, which was on routine patrol in the area, was immediately diverted to the location. The Coast Guard team swiftly located and safely recovered all six survivors from the dinghy, elaborated the force.

Preliminary reports, said ICG, indicates that MSV Salamath, which departed Mangalore Port on 12 May, en route to Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep, began flooding at 0530hrs on 14 May, leading to its eventual sinking.

The rescued crew members identified as Ismail Shareef, Alemun Ahmed Bhai Ghavda, Kakal Suleman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail Mepani, and Azmal abandoned the sinking vessel and managed to embark on a small dinghy before being spotted.

Following their successful rescue, the survivors were administered first aid and transported safely to New Mangalore Port, where they arrived on 15 May 2025.