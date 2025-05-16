Jharkhand cabinet approves new excise policy, hands over retail liquor sales to private sector

RANCHI: In a significant move, the Jharkhand Cabinet has given its approval to the new excise policy. The move is designed to overhaul liquor sales across the State, addressing revenue losses and allegations of irregularities under the previous model.

According to the new excise rules, retail liquor sales will now be handled by private entities, while the state government will retain control of wholesale operations through the Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Limited (JSBCL).

Retail licenses will be distributed through a lottery-based system under which an individual may hold up to 12 shops in a district and up to 36 retail shops across the state.

As per the new rules, liquor sales will also be allowed in big malls and departmental stores. The government will also open model shops, where only popular brands of liquor will be available.

Prices of various liquor categories, however, will increase due to an additional excise tax, with hikes ranging between Rs 5 and Rs 100.