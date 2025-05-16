Jharkhand cabinet approves new excise policy, hands over retail liquor sales to private sector

RANCHI: In a significant move, the Jharkhand Cabinet has given its approval to the new excise policy. The move is designed to overhaul liquor sales across the State, addressing revenue losses and allegations of irregularities under the previous model.
According to the new excise rules, retail liquor sales will now be handled by private entities, while the state government will retain control of wholesale operations through the Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Limited (JSBCL).
Retail licenses will be distributed through a lottery-based system under which an individual may hold up to 12 shops in a district and up to 36 retail shops across the state.
As per the new rules, liquor sales will also be allowed in big malls and departmental stores. The government will also open model shops, where only popular brands of liquor will be available.
Prices of various liquor categories, however, will increase due to an additional excise tax, with hikes ranging between Rs 5 and Rs 100.
With the introduction of the new excise policy, the number of retail outlets is also set to expand up to 1,500 to curb illicit sales and improve access to the common people.
Presently, there are 1453 retail liquor shops in the State. It will take about a month to fully implement the new policy. The overhaul comes after years of dissatisfaction with the old excise policy, which heavily relied on third-party placement agencies.
Stakeholders and industry representatives, including the Jharkhand Sharab Vyapari Sangh, had flagged revenue losses, operational inefficiencies and a lack of transparency.
The Cabinet’s decision marks a break from that system and aims to modernise the industry through digitised tracking and improved oversight.
In another key Cabinet decision, people above 70 years of age in the State will be given health insurance facility of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Chief Minister Ayushman Yojana which is likely to benefit about three lakh 84 thousand 518 people across the State.
Apart from the excise policy, the Cabinet cleared 16 proposals, touching various sectors from education to infrastructure and social welfare.