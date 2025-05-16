'Not sure if INDIA alliance intact, future not so bright': Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday praised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “formidably organised” force, while expressing uncertainty over the cohesion of the opposition's INDIA alliance.

Speaking at a book launch event, Chidambaram noted that the opposition bloc appears to be under strain.

“The alliance looks fragile,” he said, though he added that it is not too late to revive and strengthen it. “There’s still time,” he said, emphasizing that future developments could potentially bring the alliance back together.

Referring to fellow Congress leader Mrityunjay Singh Yadav’s optimism about the alliance, Chidambaram said, “He seems to feel that the INDIA alliance is still intact. I’m not sure. Maybe Salman (Khurshid) can answer that better, as he was part of the negotiating team.”

Chidambaram maintained that he would be glad to see the bloc fully united but reiterated that its current state is “frail.” Still, he expressed hope, “It can be put together. There is still time. There are still events that will unfold.”