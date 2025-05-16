'Not sure if INDIA alliance intact, future not so bright': Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday praised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a “formidably organised” force, while expressing uncertainty over the cohesion of the opposition's INDIA alliance.
Speaking at a book launch event, Chidambaram noted that the opposition bloc appears to be under strain.
“The alliance looks fragile,” he said, though he added that it is not too late to revive and strengthen it. “There’s still time,” he said, emphasizing that future developments could potentially bring the alliance back together.
Referring to fellow Congress leader Mrityunjay Singh Yadav’s optimism about the alliance, Chidambaram said, “He seems to feel that the INDIA alliance is still intact. I’m not sure. Maybe Salman (Khurshid) can answer that better, as he was part of the negotiating team.”
Chidambaram maintained that he would be glad to see the bloc fully united but reiterated that its current state is “frail.” Still, he expressed hope, “It can be put together. There is still time. There are still events that will unfold.”
Turning his focus to the BJP, Chidambaram described the ruling party as a powerful and highly structured organisation.
“In my experience and reading of history, no political party has been as formidably organised as the BJP. It’s not just a party—it’s a machine behind a machine, and these machines collectively control key institutions across the country, from the Election Commission to the lowest police station,” he asserted.
He warned that the INDIA bloc is not merely facing another political opponent, but a “formidable missionary” that must be challenged on all fronts.
Chidambaram stressed the critical nature of the 2029 general elections, describing them as a turning point for Indian democracy.
“The upcoming elections could either further entrench this formidable machinery or pave the way for the restoration of a full-fledged democracy. The 2029 elections are crucial,” he said.
Latching on to Chidambaram's remarks, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X, "Congress Leader P Chidambaram predicts: 'Opposition will not be intact in future, BJP is a formidable organisation'."
"Even Rahul Gandhi's close aides know Congress has no future," he added.