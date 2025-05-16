Professor in Roorkee arrested over alleged misconduct

DEHRADUN: An assistant professor at a reputable college in Roorkee has been arrested following allegations of touching girl students inappropriately during a practical examination.

Students also claimed that the professor allegedly wrote his mobile number on the hand of a student and asked her to call him in the evening.

The incident occurred on May 15 during a practical exam for BSc fourth-semester students at a college located in the Ganganahar Police Station area in Haridwar district.

Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Aleem Ansari was conducting the viva examination. Based on the student complaints, Dr Ansari allegedly touched students inappropriately while conducting viva.

Initially, students reportedly thought it might have been accidental, but the alleged misbehaviour continued. The situation escalated when he allegedly held the hand of one student, wrote his mobile number, and instructed her to contact him in the evening.

Outraged by the actions, the students created a commotion and immediately approached the college principal, submitting a written complaint detailing the incidents.