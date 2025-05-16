Professor in Roorkee arrested over alleged misconduct

DEHRADUN: An assistant professor at a reputable college in Roorkee has been arrested following allegations of touching girl students inappropriately during a practical examination.
Students also claimed that the professor allegedly wrote his mobile number on the hand of a student and asked her to call him in the evening.
The incident occurred on May 15 during a practical exam for BSc fourth-semester students at a college located in the Ganganahar Police Station area in Haridwar district.
Assistant Professor Dr Abdul Aleem Ansari was conducting the viva examination. Based on the student complaints, Dr Ansari allegedly touched students inappropriately while conducting viva.
Initially, students reportedly thought it might have been accidental, but the alleged misbehaviour continued. The situation escalated when he allegedly held the hand of one student, wrote his mobile number, and instructed her to contact him in the evening.
Outraged by the actions, the students created a commotion and immediately approached the college principal, submitting a written complaint detailing the incidents.
Simultaneously, the students also informed the Ganganahar Police Station about the matter over the phone.
Speaking about the incident, Ganganahar Police Station In-charge R.K. Saklani stated, "Upon receiving information, police reached the college and took the professor into custody."
Students and staff gathered at the police station, demanding strict action against the accused professor.
The victim students filed a formal written complaint (tahrir) against him.
"Based on the complaint filed by the students, a case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested," Saklani confirmed.
The arrested professor is a resident of Kurkawal, Doiwala, in Dehradun.
This incident marks the second such case reported in Roorkee within a fortnight.
Just a week prior, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee terminated the services of a 60-year-old Professor Zillur Rahman following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a female student. The student who was pursuing her PhD under the supervision of Professor Rahman filed her complaint in January. Following the complaint, an internal committee had conducted an inquiry and found the professor guilty, leading to his removal from his position.