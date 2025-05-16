Punjab Police bust UK-run cross-border drug module; seize 85kg heroin

CHANDIGARH: In the biggest drug seizure of 2025, Punjab Police have busted a cross-border, Pakistan-ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module operated by a UK-based drug handler named Lalli, with the arrest of his India-based operative and the recovery of 85 kg of heroin from his possession.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here today that the arrested operative, identified as Amarjot Singh alias Jota Sandhu, was using his residence at Bhittewad village in Amritsar as a major stash point for the network.
He said the accused Amarjot was working on behalf of his UK-based drug handler, Lalli and was receiving drug consignments from cross-border smugglers, who were using drones to transport the contraband.
The probe has also revealed that the accused Amarjot collected heroin consignments from various border points and distributed them to local suppliers to further supply in different areas of Punjab, he added.
Yadav said, “Further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.”
Yadav added that Amarjot was receiving consignments from smugglers across the border and supplying drugs throughout Punjab, with his residence serving as a major stash point for the network.
Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police of Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said that acting on reliable information, a police team of the CIA Staff conducted a targeted operation and apprehended accused Amarjot Singh alias Jota Sandhu from near Chabhal Road in Tarn Taran and recovered 5 kg of heroin from his Activa scooter.
During questioning, the accused Amarjot disclosed that he had concealed two consignments of 40 kg each—one at Rakh Sarai Amanat Khan and another in a washing machine at his house in Bhittewad village. Rana said police teams were immediately dispatched to both locations and recovered the contraband, taking the total recovery to 85 kg.
He said that efforts are being made to trace the entire network of suppliers, dealers, buyers, and hawala handlers to ascertain the total quantity of drugs received by the arrested accused so far.
A case has been registered under Sections 21 (c) and 25 of the NDPS Act at Tarn Taran City Police Station.