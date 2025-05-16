Punjab Police bust UK-run cross-border drug module; seize 85kg heroin

CHANDIGARH: In the biggest drug seizure of 2025, Punjab Police have busted a cross-border, Pakistan-ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module operated by a UK-based drug handler named Lalli, with the arrest of his India-based operative and the recovery of 85 kg of heroin from his possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here today that the arrested operative, identified as Amarjot Singh alias Jota Sandhu, was using his residence at Bhittewad village in Amritsar as a major stash point for the network.

He said the accused Amarjot was working on behalf of his UK-based drug handler, Lalli and was receiving drug consignments from cross-border smugglers, who were using drones to transport the contraband.

The probe has also revealed that the accused Amarjot collected heroin consignments from various border points and distributed them to local suppliers to further supply in different areas of Punjab, he added.

Yadav said, “Further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.”