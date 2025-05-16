Qutub Minar lights up in Tricolour as India unites under 'Ek Desh Ek Dhadkan' campaign

NEW DELHI: In a poignant gesture of unity and remembrance, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited Qutub Minar on 14 May 2025, where a special projection mapping of the Tiranga was showcased.

He also paid tribute, lauding the armed forces and saluting the nationalistic spirit ignited by the courage and valour of the nation’s unsung heroes and bravehearts.

In a tribute to the undying spirit of patriotism and to honour the bravehearts of the nation, the Ministry of Culture has launched a powerful and binding initiative — “Ek Desh Ek Dhadkan” (One Nation, One Heartbeat).

Designed to unify the nation in a shared rhythm of national pride, the campaign has already begun to resonate strongly with citizens across India.

The slogan #EkDeshEkDhadkan (#OneNationOneHeartbeat) is being widely adopted across digital platforms, amplifying the spirit of unity, patriotic fervour and reverence for the Tiranga.

This embodies the collective sentiment of a grateful nation. We salute the valour and sacrifice of our unsung heroes and bravehearts.

Officials said that over the past 48 hours, all 43 institutions under the aegis of the ministry have shown cohesive and enthusiastic participation.

“The participation is expressed with saluting the armed forces and bravehearts along with the spirit of Tiranga which binds us together. All institutions have changed their display pictures (DPs) to the Tiranga,” said officials.