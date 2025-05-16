Ranchi Diary | Suspense over DGP Gupta’s salary

Amid a tussle between the Centre-and the state over the extension of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta’s service, he hasn’t been issued his salary slip after April 30. Sources in the Principal Accountant General (PAG) office said a zero-salary slip was issued to him, considering he had retired on April 30. That means he won’t get his salary from the treasury after April 2025. The sources in the PAG office said that DGP Gupta and the treasury have been informed that the former will not get his regular salary after April.

Three months’ advance ration ahead of monsoon

The Jharkhand government has announced the distribution of advance ration for three months—June, July, and August—to 2.88 crore ration card holders across the state. The Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs has issued orders for the advance distribution to be completed between June 1 and June 30. District administrations have been directed to ensure timely and error-free delivery, with strict warnings that negligence would not be tolerated. State Food Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari emphasised the government’s commitment to the poor, calling the move a reflection of CM Hemant Soren’s pro-people governance.