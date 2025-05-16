Ranchi Diary | Suspense over DGP Gupta’s salary

Amid a tussle between the Centre-and the state over the extension of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta’s service, he hasn’t been issued his salary slip after April 30. Sources in the Principal Accountant General (PAG) office said a zero-salary slip was issued to him, considering he had retired on April 30. That means he won’t get his salary from the treasury after April 2025. The sources in the PAG office said that DGP Gupta and the treasury have been informed that the former will not get his regular salary after April.
Three months’ advance ration ahead of monsoon
The Jharkhand government has announced the distribution of advance ration for three months—June, July, and August—to 2.88 crore ration card holders across the state. The Department of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs has issued orders for the advance distribution to be completed between June 1 and June 30. District administrations have been directed to ensure timely and error-free delivery, with strict warnings that negligence would not be tolerated. State Food Minister Dr. Irfan Ansari emphasised the government’s commitment to the poor, calling the move a reflection of CM Hemant Soren’s pro-people governance.
JMM links caste count to religion code demand
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand, has said that it will not allow the Union government to conduct a caste census in the state unless the Centre accepts the long-pending demand for the Sarna Religious Code. Many tribal communities, primarily from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, believe that they follow a nature worship system in which natural elements such as trees, mountains, and rivers are revered. Supporters of the Sarna Religious Code argue that tribals should be allowed to indicate their religion in the census. The census form does not have the option to select Sarna religion, so tribals are forced to choose either ‘Hindu’, ‘Christian’, or ‘Other’.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com