SC backs Bengaluru ISKCON temple’s autonomy, ends 24-year legal dispute

NEW DELHI: Bringing an end to a 24-year-old property dispute, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru rightfully belongs to the ISKCON Society based in the city.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih set aside a Karnataka High Court judgment that had earlier declared the temple property to be under the control of the ISKCON Society, Mumbai.

The case involved a complex legal battle between two organisations—ISKCON Bangalore and ISKCON Mumbai—both bearing the name International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and promoting similar spiritual objectives rooted in the teachings of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of the global Hare Krishna movement.

The dispute dates back to 2011, when ISKCON Bangalore, led by its president Kodandarama Dasa, moved the Supreme Court after the Karnataka High Court overturned a local civil court’s favourable ruling. That earlier judgment had upheld ISKCON Bangalore’s claim as an independent, Karnataka-registered society with rightful control over the temple.