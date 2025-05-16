Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas in sewage tank at Ahmedabad factory

AHMEDABAD: Three workers were killed after falling into a sewage tank reportedly filled with toxic gas at a jeans factory in Ahmedabad's Danilimda area.

The incident began when a worker slipped into the tank during cleaning operations contracted by the factory. As he struggled, two colleagues entered to rescue him but were also overcome by the toxic fumes.

The factory had assigned the cleaning work to a private contractor, who initially deployed five men on the job a day earlier. On Thursday, May 16, three of them returned to complete the task. All three workers were rendered unconscious by toxic gas and rushed to LG Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

A routine cleanup turned deadly at a laundry unit in Ahmedabad’s Danilimda area, where three contract workers died after inhaling toxic gas inside a sewage tank. The factory, which had remained shut for over a year, was preparing to restart operations when its manager hired a contractor to clean the underground tank.

The contractor began the work on Wednesday evening with five men. As the job remained unfinished, three workers returned Thursday morning to complete it. During the operation, one worker slipped into the tank. In a desperate attempt to save him, the other two followed.