CBSE to introduce 'sugar boards' in schools amid alarming rise in Type 2 diabetes among children

NEW DELHI: The CBSE has directed affiliated schools to establish "sugar boards" to monitor and reduce the sugar intake of children, according to officials.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has noted that there has been a significant increase in Type 2 diabetes among children, a condition once primarily seen in adults, over the past decade.

"This alarming trend is largely attributed to high sugar intake, often due to the easy availability of sugary snacks, beverages and processed foods within school environments.

The excessive consumption of sugar not only increases the risk of diabetes but also contributes to obesity, dental problems and other metabolic disorders, ultimately impacting children's long-term health and academic performance," the CBSE said in a letter to school principals.

Studies indicate that sugar constitutes 13 per cent of daily calorie intake for children aged four to 10 and 15 per cent for those aged 11 to 18, substantially exceeding the recommended limit of 5 per cent.

"The proliferation of sugary snacks, beverages and processed foods, often readily available in school environments, contributes significantly to this excessive intake," it said.