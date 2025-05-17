Chandigarh Diary | Governor cancels Rajasthan visit amid tensions

The intensifying hostilities between India and Pakistan last week prompted Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to change his travel plans and get into immediate action. According to sources privy to the development, Kataria contacted the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police of border districts to assess the ongoing situation. Following this, the Governor convened an all-party meeting and organised a ‘sarva dharma’ gathering at the Raj Bhawan on Saturday. Leaders from various political parties, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, were present.

Leaders seek special package for Punjab

In view of the challenging situation at Punjab border due to operations and counter-operations between India and Pakistan, leaders of all political parties have come together to demand a special package for the state. CM Bhagwant Mann stressed that the state is always the first to bear the brunt during wars and escalations. State Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa also pressed for a package for the development of the six border districts. He urged the introduction of a robust economic stimulus package to foster long-term stability and growth in the areas. BJP state president Sunil Jakhar echoed the same during an all-party meeting.