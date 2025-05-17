Chandigarh Diary | Governor cancels Rajasthan visit amid tensions

The intensifying hostilities between India and Pakistan last week prompted Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to change his travel plans and get into immediate action. According to sources privy to the development, Kataria contacted the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police of border districts to assess the ongoing situation. Following this, the Governor convened an all-party meeting and organised a ‘sarva dharma’ gathering at the Raj Bhawan on Saturday. Leaders from various political parties, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, were present.
Leaders seek special package for Punjab
In view of the challenging situation at Punjab border due to operations and counter-operations between India and Pakistan, leaders of all political parties have come together to demand a special package for the state. CM Bhagwant Mann stressed that the state is always the first to bear the brunt during wars and escalations. State Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa also pressed for a package for the development of the six border districts. He urged the introduction of a robust economic stimulus package to foster long-term stability and growth in the areas. BJP state president Sunil Jakhar echoed the same during an all-party meeting.
Locals gather around drone wreckage
After being neutralised by India’s air defence system, remnants and debris from drones and a suspected missile were scattered across several villages in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, and Ferozepur. This drew large crowds of people who were eager to see the debris. Social media flooded with videos of locals taking photos and making reels with the remnants, pointing out various parts. Many people discussed what to do with the debris, touching it out of curiosity. Some even attempted to take pieces home or considered selling them to scrap dealers. In response, CM Bhagwant Mann urged the public to stay away from debris.
Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com