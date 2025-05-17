Civic authorities raze 36 illegal bungalows on bank of Indrayani River near Pune

PUNE: Civic authorities in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune on Saturday demolished 36 bungalows built illegally along the Indrayani River, an official said.

Acting on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), officials and personnel from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), along with a heavy police presence, reached the River Villa project site in Chikhali village in the morning, he said.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh said the civic body razed the bungalows as demolition drives cannot be carried out during the monsoon.

Activist Tanaji Gambhire, who had moved the NGT against the project, said the villas were constructed along the Indrayani river’s blue flood line, where development activities are prohibited.

A blue line represents the level of flooding likely to occur in a river once in 25 years.

In July 2024, the NGT had ordered the civic body to demolish all 36 structures within six months.

The green court had also directed that Rs 5 crore be collected collectively from the bungalow owners as environmental damage compensation.

The PCMC subsequently initiated the process and began hearings for the bungalow owners.

Meanwhile, 29 bungalow owners approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court rejected their appeal.

The land and bungalow owners then approached the NGT to review its order. However, the NGT also rejected their review petition, an official said.

After receiving no relief from the NGT, the property owners again moved the Supreme Court.