Farmers' body urges Centre to utilise Indus River water to tackle irrigation woes in North India

NEW DELHI: The farmers' organisation Bhartiya Kisan Union (Non-political) has urged Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, to initiate discussions with farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh on the utilisation of the water from the Indus River Basin to address regional water shortages.

In its letter to Chauhan, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) called for rectifying the mistake made by the previous government regarding the agreement with Pakistan.

“It's time to correct the errors of previous governments concerning the Indus Water Treaty, which favours Pakistan over Indian farmers,” stated Dharmendra Mallik, spokesperson for BKU (Non-political).

Previously, many farmers' leaders supported the Indian government's decision to keep the treaty in abeyance or temporarily suspend it while demanding a review of its terms.

The 65-year-old treaty was suspended by India following the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. This attack prompted India to carry out precision strikes targeting terror camps deep within Pakistan.