FIR registered after Kuki student leader allegedly threatened Meiteis attending Shirui Festival

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered against Kuki Students’ Organisation Delhi president Paojakhup Guite by Manipur Police for his alleged threats that Meiteis will not be allowed to cross buffer zones to attend the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul.
In a post on X, Manipur Police said the threats issued by Paojakhup Guite to the Meiteis were circulating on social media, prompting Churachandpur Police to register an FIR.
All efforts, including raids in nearby districts, are being made for his immediate arrest, the post read.
Manipur Police sought the help of the police forces of Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya to arrest the student leader and assured that all necessary arrangements would be made to ensure the security of people attending the Shirui Lily festival.
According to Manipur’s Tourism Department, the Shirui Lily Festival celebrates the iconic state flower Shirui Lily. It also serves to raise awareness about this endangered and unique botanical treasure found exclusively in Manipur’s Shirui Hills.
The festival this year will be celebrated from May 20-24. The venue, Ukhrul, is a Naga-majority district. The roads to Ukhrul from the Imphal Valley pass through Kuki villages.