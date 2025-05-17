FIR registered after Kuki student leader allegedly threatened Meiteis attending Shirui Festival

GUWAHATI: An FIR has been registered against Kuki Students’ Organisation Delhi president Paojakhup Guite by Manipur Police for his alleged threats that Meiteis will not be allowed to cross buffer zones to attend the upcoming Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul.

In a post on X, Manipur Police said the threats issued by Paojakhup Guite to the Meiteis were circulating on social media, prompting Churachandpur Police to register an FIR.

All efforts, including raids in nearby districts, are being made for his immediate arrest, the post read.