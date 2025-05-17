Government may not call special session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Following a week of deliberations, the Centre has reportedly decided not to convene a special session of Parliament, despite demands from the Opposition, for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.
Sources within the BJP indicated that internal discussions within the government concluded that a special session is not as essential as the Opposition portrayed.
“The government shared all necessary details on the Pahalgam attack at the all-party meet. Information of the Operation Sindoor was continuously shared through proper channels. So calling for a special session of Parliament does not seem logical. You might have heard a statement of senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar who said the discussion on such sensitive issues in Parliament does not sound well,” a senior BJP leader said.
“Maximum time will be allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor during the upcoming Monsoon session, likely to commence mid-June or in July first week,” the leader added.
A BJP source criticised the Congress for insisting on a special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, especially with the Monsoon session approaching. The Congress was vocal for a special parliamentary session despite expressing its support for the government’s anti-terror measures.
Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government is reported to have scheduled a meeting of NDA chief ministers on May 25-26 in Delhi to discuss recent anti-terror operations, including Operation Sindoor, along with developmental issues.
Sources said PM Modi is expected to chair the NDA chief ministers’ meeting.
The Congress on Friday said that while, the government has initiated a move to dispatch multi-party delegations abroad over the terror threat from Pakistan, the Prime Minister is reportedly meeting only NDA chief ministers to derive “political mileage” from the military strikes.
“The PM has called for a meeting of only NDA chief ministers on May 25 to take political mileage from Operation Sindoor. But he now wants MPs from all parties to go abroad as a delegation for explaining India’s stance on terrorism from Pakistan,” Congress secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.