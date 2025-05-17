Government may not call special session of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Following a week of deliberations, the Centre has reportedly decided not to convene a special session of Parliament, despite demands from the Opposition, for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Sources within the BJP indicated that internal discussions within the government concluded that a special session is not as essential as the Opposition portrayed.

“The government shared all necessary details on the Pahalgam attack at the all-party meet. Information of the Operation Sindoor was continuously shared through proper channels. So calling for a special session of Parliament does not seem logical. You might have heard a statement of senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar who said the discussion on such sensitive issues in Parliament does not sound well,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Maximum time will be allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor during the upcoming Monsoon session, likely to commence mid-June or in July first week,” the leader added.

A BJP source criticised the Congress for insisting on a special Parliament session on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack, especially with the Monsoon session approaching. The Congress was vocal for a special parliamentary session despite expressing its support for the government’s anti-terror measures.