Hoax bomb threat targets Mumbai airport, Taj Hotel

Mumbai Police on Friday received an email threatening to carry out bomb blasts at the Mumbai International Airport and the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel reportedly claiming that the death sentence for Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was unjust.

The threat, sent by an unidentified individual, prompted immediate security checks at both locations.

Upon receiving the threat, police teams, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, conducted thorough searches across the premises. However, no suspicious objects or activities were found during the operation.

Following the investigation, the Airport Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unknown sender. After a preliminary inquiry, the police have declared the email as a hoax.

Security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.