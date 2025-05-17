Indian allows entry of 162 Afghan trucks carrying dry fruits and herbs through Attari border

Speaking to TNIE, National President of the Federation of Grocery and Dry fruit Commercial Association, Anil Mehra said that only those trucks from Afghanistan have been allowed to enter India.’

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The discussion came days after the Taliban administration condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs, discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward,’’ Jaishankar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had suspended trade with India, including to and from any third country through its territory, following the restrictions imposed by Indian on April 24 after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were shot dead.

After the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, in which 44 CRPF personnel were killed, the Indian government had restricted imports from Pakistan by hiking the custom duty to 200 per cent, from a mere 5 per cent. Since then, good import from Pakistan has almost stopped. In August 2019, when New Delhi abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan had ceased all trade relations with India.