Indian Army struck 100 km inside Pakistan, defying nuclear threats in historic first: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: “For the first time since independence, the Indian Army has struck Pakistani and terrorist camps up to 100 kilometres inside Pakistan, a move that defied nuclear threats and signalled India’s resolve. Those who believed their atomic warnings would deter action were mistaken,” Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, as he began a two-day visit to Gujarat.

He asserted that India’s three armed forces had responded to "bricks with stones," underscoring a tougher military posture.

“Before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the country suffered years of unchecked terrorist attacks. Terrorists from Pakistan routinely killed our soldiers, bombed our cities, and plotted with impunity. No strong response was ever given,” Shah said.

Contrasting the past with the present, Shah emphasised the government's decisive retaliation.

“Since Modi ji took oath, there have been three major terrorist attacks—Uri, Pulwama, and recently Pahalgam. But every single time, India has struck back with clarity and strength, and the world has taken notice. Pakistan now lives in fear,” he declared.