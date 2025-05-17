Indian Army struck 100 km inside Pakistan, defying nuclear threats in historic first: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: “For the first time since independence, the Indian Army has struck Pakistani and terrorist camps up to 100 kilometres inside Pakistan, a move that defied nuclear threats and signalled India’s resolve. Those who believed their atomic warnings would deter action were mistaken,” Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, as he began a two-day visit to Gujarat.
He asserted that India’s three armed forces had responded to "bricks with stones," underscoring a tougher military posture.
“Before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, the country suffered years of unchecked terrorist attacks. Terrorists from Pakistan routinely killed our soldiers, bombed our cities, and plotted with impunity. No strong response was ever given,” Shah said.
Contrasting the past with the present, Shah emphasised the government's decisive retaliation.
“Since Modi ji took oath, there have been three major terrorist attacks—Uri, Pulwama, and recently Pahalgam. But every single time, India has struck back with clarity and strength, and the world has taken notice. Pakistan now lives in fear,” he declared.
Shah recounted India’s military responses point by point:
“Uri answered with a surgical strike. Pulwama led to an air strike. And after the Pahalgam attack, we launched Operation Sindoor. Terrorist headquarters were flattened. Those who planned these attacks have been silenced.”
He said the international security community has been stunned by the scale and precision of Operation Sindoor.
“When global experts analyse it, they’re shocked. Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba camps were razed. Terrorists who dared to murder unarmed Indians, asking them their religion before killing, have been paid back with interest.”
“We destroyed nine terror hubs, where they trained and stored weapons, and sent a clear message, terror against India will be met with force,” Shah added.
He detailed how India pushed deep into enemy territory.
“Our forces struck within 100 kilometres inside Pakistan. Bombs hit those responsible for international terror. To anyone targeting Indians, this is our message: retaliation will be swift and twice as strong.”
Referring to retaliatory actions from across the border, Shah claimed India's air defences stood firm.
“On the 8th, Pakistan tried to strike civilians from Kutch to Kashmir. Not a single missile or drone hit Indian soil, our defences held perfectly under Modi ji’s leadership,” he said.
He revealed that India destroyed 15 Pakistani airbase targets the next day.
“On the 9th, we neutralised their air strike capacity at multiple bases without harming civilians. Our armed forces proved our missile systems are unstoppable.”
Shah claimed this marked a historic moment.
“Our Army, Navy, and Air Force didn’t just answer, they dominated. The world is witnessing the power of our forces and the resolve of Prime Minister Modi,” Shah concluded.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah began a two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday. He inaugurated health centres in Vavol and Pethapur, and an underpass in Gandhinagar. In the evening, he addressed Kolavada villagers after unveiling a lake and civic projects.