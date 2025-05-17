Indian students in Azerbaijan say they are safe, cordial relationship with classmates from Pakistan continues

NEW DELHI: Following Azerbaijan's open support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, an online campaign against the country saw the cancellation of travel there by thousands of Indians.

However, several Indian students in Azerbaijan, most of whom pursue their studies in medicine, say there is absolutely no animosity on their campuses in the aftermath of the #boycottAzerbaijan campaign. The friendships forged with students from Pakistan in the campus too remain the same despite the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

A total of 320 Indian students are presently pursuing their MBBS course in the internationally-recognised Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), located in the capital Baku. Students from UAE, Egypt, Turkiye and Pakistan too study at AMU. Additionally, there are eight Indian students pursuing Navigation Engineering at Azerbaijan State Marine Academy.

This reporter spoke to a few Indian students in the backdrop of the tensions between the two countries. While the maximum students are from Kerala, a good number are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A few are from North India too.

Mohammed Kalendar, a native of Mangaluru, who is pursuing his third-year MBBS degree said, “The atmosphere is all good here. All the students are aware of everything happening thanks to the online world but we have no issues among ourselves. In fact, we have a Baku Sports Group with 106 Asian students on its WhatsApp group. The Pakistani students love to play cricket and keep asking us to play with them. The Sri Lankan students too join in our games. In fact, even tomorrow (Sunday) a match is being played with participation of students from India and Pakistan.”