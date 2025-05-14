Bookings by Indians to Turkey, Azerbaijan down 60%, cancellations jump 250%

Indian tourists are canceling trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan in large numbers after the two popular holiday destinations expressed support for Pakistan. This came after India’s military action against its neighbour, following the brutal Pahalgam attack.

As per data provided by leading travel portal MakeMyTrip (MMT), bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey have come down by 60%, while cancellations have increased by 250% in the past one week.

“Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% during the same period,” said a MakeMyTrip spokesperson.

The company, which announced March quarterly earnings on Wednesday, have discontinued all promotions and offers on their platform to discourage tourism to these two destinations.

MMT’s profit for Q4 FY25 came at $29.2 million compared to $171.9 million in Q4FY24. Last year’s profit includes a one-time net credit of $126.1 million and a one-time gain of $30.6 million. Excluding these one-time gains, profit for Q4FY24 was $15.2 million.